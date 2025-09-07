Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cricket: Results from penultimate weekend of North-West Premier League

It was the penultimate weekend of action in the North West Premier League.

Section 1:

Brigade came out on top against Strabane, winning by DLS. Brigade had posted 174 for 9, and Strabane were left stranded on 49 when the weather intervened

The big clash between second-placed Donemana and Coleraine didn’t get finished – the rain forced that one to be abandoned.

Elsewhere, Bready beat Newbuildings by 2 wickets, at home. Newbuildings set a target of 210 and Bready chased it down with just two wickets in hand.

In a close contest at The Bleachgreen, Ardmore posted 217 for 9, and that proved enough, as they held off Eglinton who made 213.

Section Two:

Bonds Glen got the better of Killyclooney, winning by 5 wickets. Killyclooney made 132, with Bonds Glen replying with 135 for 5.

Fox Lodge, who are already crowned Section Two winners, had another strong outing – they put up 220, and bowled Ballyspallen out for 171.

And finally, an entertaining clash between Glendermott and Burndennett – Burndennett were all out for 144, and Glendermott caught them by making 145 for 5.

heatherhumphreys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heather Humphreys inches ahead in race to become President

7 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
killybegs defib
News, Top Stories

New defibrillator installed in Killybegs

7 September 2025
EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Top Stories

Three rescued from Creeslough lake

7 September 2025
