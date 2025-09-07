Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal SFC: How it stands heading into Sunday’s Round 4 fixtures

After Saturday night’s Round 4 fixtures in the Donegal Senior Football Championship, it has been confirmed that Glenfin, St. Naul’s, Ardara and Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon will contest the relegation play-offs in a bid to secure their status in the senior ranks for next season.

Today, Dungloe take on Four Masters, Naomh Conaill play St. Michael’s, Kilcar go to Glenswilly and Sean Mac Cumhaill’s face Gaoth Dobhair – this afternoon’s fixtures will determine which clubs will progress straight through to the quarter-finals and which clubs will make up the eight preliminary quarter-final fixtures next weekend…

who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
killybegs defib
News, Top Stories

New defibrillator installed in Killybegs

7 September 2025
EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Top Stories

Three rescued from Creeslough lake

7 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man and woman arrested after cannabis seized in Derry

6 September 2025
