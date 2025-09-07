Donegal SFC: How it stands heading into Sunday’s Round 4 fixtures

After Saturday night’s Round 4 fixtures in the Donegal Senior Football Championship, it has been confirmed that Glenfin, St. Naul’s, Ardara and Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon will contest the relegation play-offs in a bid to secure their status in the senior ranks for next season.

Today, Dungloe take on Four Masters, Naomh Conaill play St. Michael’s, Kilcar go to Glenswilly and Sean Mac Cumhaill’s face Gaoth Dobhair – this afternoon’s fixtures will determine which clubs will progress straight through to the quarter-finals and which clubs will make up the eight preliminary quarter-final fixtures next weekend…