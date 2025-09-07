Gaoth Dobhair, Dungloe, Kilcar & St. Michaels through to Donegal SFC Quarter-Finals after day of high drama

Gaoth Dobhair’s 0-15 to 2-07 win over Sean MacCumhaills means they have topped the league table in the Donegal Senior Football Championship with four wins from four games and go straight into the last eight.

Dungloe snatched a draw against Four Masters to maintain their unbeaten record and go through to the quarter-finals in 2nd spot.

Big wins from Kilcar, who defeated Glenswilly 4-20 to 1-10, and St. Michaels, who were 2-18 to 1-17 winners over Naomh Conaill, means both of those clubs have also progressed to the quarter-finals.

Oisin Kelly was live with Brendan Devenney at full time in Convoy and went through the league standings, including the preliminary quarter-final pairings…