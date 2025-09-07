Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Gaoth Dobhair, Dungloe, Kilcar & St. Michaels through to Donegal SFC Quarter-Finals after day of high drama

Gaoth Dobhair’s 0-15 to 2-07 win over Sean MacCumhaills means they have topped the league table in the Donegal Senior Football Championship with four wins from four games and go straight into the last eight.

Dungloe snatched a draw against Four Masters to maintain their unbeaten record and go through to the quarter-finals in 2nd spot.

Big wins from Kilcar, who defeated Glenswilly 4-20 to 1-10, and St. Michaels, who were 2-18 to 1-17 winners over Naomh Conaill, means both of those clubs have also progressed to the quarter-finals.

Oisin Kelly was live with Brendan Devenney at full time in Convoy and went through the league standings, including the preliminary quarter-final pairings…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

carlos oreilly pic
Top Stories, Audio

Carlos O’Reilly: “Victories in Glenties are few and far between”

7 September 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Two people hospitalised following Redcastle road traffic collision

7 September 2025
heatherhumphreys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heather Humphreys inches ahead in race to become President

7 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

carlos oreilly pic
Top Stories, Audio

Carlos O’Reilly: “Victories in Glenties are few and far between”

7 September 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Two people hospitalised following Redcastle road traffic collision

7 September 2025
heatherhumphreys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heather Humphreys inches ahead in race to become President

7 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
killybegs defib
News, Top Stories

New defibrillator installed in Killybegs

7 September 2025
EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Top Stories

Three rescued from Creeslough lake

7 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube