Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Heather Humphreys inches ahead in race to become President

Heather Humphreys has inched ahead in the race to become president, according to the latest opinion poll.

Asked which likely candidate they’d vote for, 21 per cent of respondents said they’d back Fine Gael’s candidate, with 20 per cent supporting Catherine Connolly and Jim Gavin respectively.

39 per cent said they don’t know, according to the Ireland Thinks poll in the Sunday Independent – while just over a third think Sinn Féin should run its own candidate.

Professor of Politics at DCU, Gary Murphy says the party would be stupid not to:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

heatherhumphreys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heather Humphreys inches ahead in race to become President

7 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
killybegs defib
News, Top Stories

New defibrillator installed in Killybegs

7 September 2025
EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Top Stories

Three rescued from Creeslough lake

7 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

heatherhumphreys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heather Humphreys inches ahead in race to become President

7 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
killybegs defib
News, Top Stories

New defibrillator installed in Killybegs

7 September 2025
EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Top Stories

Three rescued from Creeslough lake

7 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man and woman arrested after cannabis seized in Derry

6 September 2025
1000043525
News, Top Stories

School secretaries and caretakers’ strike suspended to allow for talks on potential deal

6 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube