Heather Humphreys inches ahead in race to become President

Heather Humphreys has inched ahead in the race to become president, according to the latest opinion poll.

Asked which likely candidate they’d vote for, 21 per cent of respondents said they’d back Fine Gael’s candidate, with 20 per cent supporting Catherine Connolly and Jim Gavin respectively.

39 per cent said they don’t know, according to the Ireland Thinks poll in the Sunday Independent – while just over a third think Sinn Féin should run its own candidate.

Professor of Politics at DCU, Gary Murphy says the party would be stupid not to: