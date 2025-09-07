McGlynn “very very happy with performance levels” despite Glenfin missing out on prelim quarter-finals

Glenfin defeated Ardara 5-17 to 2-16 in their Donegal Senior Football Championship Round 4 encounter yesterday evening.

Although Glenfin almost squeezed into the preliminary quarter-finals, the big win wasn’t quite enough to pip Termon to 8th spot in the league standings and therefore Frank McGlynn’s side will contest the relegation play-offs along with St. Naul’s, Ardara and Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon.

Speaking to Ryan Ferry after last night’s game, Glenfin boss McGlynn said his players “put everything into it”…