McGlynn “very very happy with performance levels” despite Glenfin missing out on prelim quarter-finals

Glenfin player/manager Frank McGlynn

Glenfin defeated Ardara 5-17 to 2-16 in their Donegal Senior Football Championship Round 4 encounter yesterday evening.

Although Glenfin almost squeezed into the preliminary quarter-finals, the big win wasn’t quite enough to pip Termon to 8th spot in the league standings and therefore Frank McGlynn’s side will contest the relegation play-offs along with St. Naul’s, Ardara and Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon.

Speaking to Ryan Ferry after last night’s game, Glenfin boss McGlynn said his players “put everything into it”…

who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
killybegs defib
News, Top Stories

New defibrillator installed in Killybegs

7 September 2025
EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Top Stories

Three rescued from Creeslough lake

7 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man and woman arrested after cannabis seized in Derry

6 September 2025
Advertisement

