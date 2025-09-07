Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New defibrillator installed in Killybegs

A new defibrillator has been installed in Killybegs town centre.

This vital piece of life-saving equipment was donated by an anonymous individual and installed by Killybegs Community Council.

The unit is positioned in the new Tourist Office at Island House, to the left of the door to the public toilets and is visible from the Shore Road, The Diamond and the Main Street.

In a social media post, Killybegs Community Council says it is a “valuable asset” for the community, “giving peace of mind to residents, visitors, and businesses alike.”

