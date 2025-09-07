Ryan McHugh on Kilcar’s “great performance” to reach last eight

Kilcar defeated Glenswilly 4-20 to 1-10 to make it through to the quarter-finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship in Towney this afternoon.
Kilcar’s Ryan McHugh, Man Of The Match today, spoke to Peter Campbell at full time…
