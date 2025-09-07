Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Ryan McHugh on Kilcar’s “great performance” to reach last eight

Ryan McHugh

Kilcar defeated Glenswilly 4-20 to 1-10 to make it through to the quarter-finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship in Towney this afternoon.

Kilcar’s Ryan McHugh, Man Of The Match today, spoke to Peter Campbell at full time…

Top Stories

carlos oreilly pic
Top Stories, Audio

Carlos O’Reilly: “Victories in Glenties are few and far between”

7 September 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Two people hospitalised following Redcastle road traffic collision

7 September 2025
heatherhumphreys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heather Humphreys inches ahead in race to become President

7 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
Advertisement

