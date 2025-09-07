Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

Tánaiste Simon Harris has said online threats to him and his family are a clear and sinister pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office.

The Garda’s Special Detective Unit, which investigates threats to the State, is carrying out a criminal investigation and has taken a statement from Mr Harris and the member of his family.

A woman in her 30s was arrested last week and questioned about threats to the family issued on Instagram last weekend.

Gabija Gataveckaite, Political Correspondent with the Irish Independent, says online threats are commonplace now in the political world: