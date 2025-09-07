Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

Tánaiste Simon Harris has said online threats to him and his family are a clear and sinister pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office.

The Garda’s Special Detective Unit, which investigates threats to the State, is carrying out a criminal investigation and has taken a statement from Mr Harris and the member of his family.

A woman in her 30s was arrested last week and questioned about threats to the family issued on Instagram last weekend.

Gabija Gataveckaite, Political Correspondent with the Irish Independent, says online threats are commonplace now in the political world:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
killybegs defib
News, Top Stories

New defibrillator installed in Killybegs

7 September 2025
EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Top Stories

Three rescued from Creeslough lake

7 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man and woman arrested after cannabis seized in Derry

6 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio

Tánaiste claims online threats to his family are part of pattern to “intimidate” him out of public office

7 September 2025
killybegs defib
News, Top Stories

New defibrillator installed in Killybegs

7 September 2025
EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Top Stories

Three rescued from Creeslough lake

7 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man and woman arrested after cannabis seized in Derry

6 September 2025
1000043525
News, Top Stories

School secretaries and caretakers’ strike suspended to allow for talks on potential deal

6 September 2025
Photo of Kyran Durnin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Those withholding information in Kyran Durnin case may face criminal charges

6 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube