Brogan calls for workshop to discuss multi-agency approach to traffic calming

The Mayor of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District says it’s time for an honest and open discussion about what can and can’t be done to improve traffic management.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan is proposing a Special Roads Workshop to discuss the whole area of traffic calming, with a focus on what measures would be appropriate for each individual area.

That workshop would involve all council departments and the Donegal Road Design Office working with local gardai and residents’ associations to tackle a number of issue from speeding to the use of scooters on footpaths.

Cllr Brogan says the most important thing is that members and officials are seen to be singing off the same hymn sheet……..

