Funding announced for preliminary studies in Magheraroarty and its environs

A West Donegal councillor is welcoming news that money is being provided by government for a number of studies in the Magheraroarty area.

Cllr Dennis McGee says his hope is that this will be the precursor to a masterplan for the area, something that’s been sought for several years.

Cllr McGee, who’s been involved in the setting up of a local committee to push for investment, says it’s vital that investment is targeted to meet the needs of everyone in the wider area, and that no one is left behind…………………