Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Letterkenny MD backs call for enforcement order against Ramelton food van to be suspended pending new by-laws

Members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District have backed a motion from Cllr Pauric McGarvey asking that Donegal County Council refrain from escalating the enforcement order against the Johnny’s Ranch Catering Van in Ramelton.

Cllr McGarvey argued that the order should be suspended until new casual trading by-laws are agreed and in place.

Cllr Liam Blaney had been told those by-laws are due to go to public consultation by the end of the year, with a view towards having them implemented shortly after that.

In a response, officials said there is no scope to enable the continued unauthorised use of a premises while official proceedings are in place.

Mayor Cllr Ciaran Brogan said he wouldn’t ask officials to respond, but acknowledged the unanimous support of the members.

Cllr McGarvey says a common sense approach is needed:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Both NW hospitals are operating at ‘unsafe’ bed capacity levels

10 September 2025
children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s Rights Alliance launches campaign to end child poverty

10 September 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman facing drugs charges following Derry drugs seizure

10 September 2025
Johnny's Ranch
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny MD backs call for enforcement order against Ramelton food van to be suspended pending new by-laws

10 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Both NW hospitals are operating at ‘unsafe’ bed capacity levels

10 September 2025
children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s Rights Alliance launches campaign to end child poverty

10 September 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman facing drugs charges following Derry drugs seizure

10 September 2025
Johnny's Ranch
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny MD backs call for enforcement order against Ramelton food van to be suspended pending new by-laws

10 September 2025
train track
News

West Ulster Rail Initiative holding AGM this evening

10 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water works may cause supply disruptions today in Trentagh

10 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube