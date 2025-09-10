Letterkenny MD backs call for enforcement order against Ramelton food van to be suspended pending new by-laws

Members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District have backed a motion from Cllr Pauric McGarvey asking that Donegal County Council refrain from escalating the enforcement order against the Johnny’s Ranch Catering Van in Ramelton.

Cllr McGarvey argued that the order should be suspended until new casual trading by-laws are agreed and in place.

Cllr Liam Blaney had been told those by-laws are due to go to public consultation by the end of the year, with a view towards having them implemented shortly after that.

In a response, officials said there is no scope to enable the continued unauthorised use of a premises while official proceedings are in place.

Mayor Cllr Ciaran Brogan said he wouldn’t ask officials to respond, but acknowledged the unanimous support of the members.

Cllr McGarvey says a common sense approach is needed: