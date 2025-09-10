Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Mark McHugh takes on his first senior inter-county managers job

Westmeath have appointed former Donegal footballer Mark McHugh as their new senior football manager.

The Kilcar native takes over from Dermot McCabe, who was appointed as manager of Cavan.

McHugh was involved in McCabe’s backroom team last year and the 2012 All Ireland winner has local men Emmett McDonnell and Jamie Gunoud as part of his backroom team, while the rest is made up of Ulster men – Tyrone’s Ryan Daly and Stephen Beattie are in as Head Coach and Coach and Armagh’s Tom Gribben will look after the S&C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Both NW hospitals are operating at ‘unsafe’ bed capacity levels

10 September 2025
children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s Rights Alliance launches campaign to end child poverty

10 September 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman facing drugs charges following Derry drugs seizure

10 September 2025
Johnny's Ranch
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny MD backs call for enforcement order against Ramelton food van to be suspended pending new by-laws

10 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Both NW hospitals are operating at ‘unsafe’ bed capacity levels

10 September 2025
children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s Rights Alliance launches campaign to end child poverty

10 September 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman facing drugs charges following Derry drugs seizure

10 September 2025
Johnny's Ranch
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny MD backs call for enforcement order against Ramelton food van to be suspended pending new by-laws

10 September 2025
train track
News

West Ulster Rail Initiative holding AGM this evening

10 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water works may cause supply disruptions today in Trentagh

10 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube