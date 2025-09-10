Mark McHugh takes on his first senior inter-county managers job

Westmeath have appointed former Donegal footballer Mark McHugh as their new senior football manager.

The Kilcar native takes over from Dermot McCabe, who was appointed as manager of Cavan.

McHugh was involved in McCabe’s backroom team last year and the 2012 All Ireland winner has local men Emmett McDonnell and Jamie Gunoud as part of his backroom team, while the rest is made up of Ulster men – Tyrone’s Ryan Daly and Stephen Beattie are in as Head Coach and Coach and Armagh’s Tom Gribben will look after the S&C.