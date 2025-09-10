Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Meeting in Letterkenny hopes to push for rail connectivity in Donegal

It’s hoped a meeting being held in Letterkenny can push for rail connectivity in Donegal.

The West Ulster Rail Initiative is holding its Annual General Meeting at the Station House in Letterkenny at 7.30pm.

The WURI says the current plight experienced by drivers in traffic congested cities and towns means trains are needed in Donegal and throughout the northwest.

Reverend David Crookes, Chairman of the Donegal West Ulster Rail Initiative has stressed the need for the re-establishment of rail in the county for tourists, students and local communities:

