Water works may cause supply disruptions today in Trentagh

Uisce Eireann says as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works in Trentagh may cause supply disruptions at Carnatreantagh and surrounding areas today.
Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm this afternoon.
