Water works may cause supply disruptions today in Trentagh

Uisce Eireann says as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works in Trentagh may cause supply disruptions at Carnatreantagh and surrounding areas today.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm this afternoon.

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Both NW hospitals are operating at ‘unsafe’ bed capacity levels

10 September 2025
children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s Rights Alliance launches campaign to end child poverty

10 September 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman facing drugs charges following Derry drugs seizure

10 September 2025
Johnny's Ranch
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny MD backs call for enforcement order against Ramelton food van to be suspended pending new by-laws

10 September 2025
Advertisement

