West Ulster Rail Initiative holding AGM this evening

The Annual General Meeting for the West Ulster Rail Initiative is being held this evening.

The initiative, which was established in 1995, is calling for the re-establishing rail connectivity in Donegal.

The end of rail in Donegal in 1965 came with the closure of the broad gauge GNR line from Derry to Strabane and on to Belfast.

Rev. David Crooks, Chairman of Donegal West Ulster Rail Initiative says that sustainable transportation systems ensure regional economic development and he stresses the need for the re-establishment of rail into Donegal for students, patients, tourists and busines and the local communities, tourists and business people of the northwest.

The WURI sayS the current plight experienced by drivers in traffic congested cities and towns, means that rail connectivity is needed in Donegal and throughout the northwest.

They say they look forward to meeting all those interested in getting rail back into Donegal and in climate change and road traffic congestion.