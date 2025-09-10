Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
West Ulster Rail Initiative holding AGM this evening

The Annual General Meeting for the West Ulster Rail Initiative is being held this evening.

The initiative, which was established in 1995, is calling for the re-establishing rail connectivity in Donegal.

The end of rail in Donegal in 1965 came with the closure of the broad gauge GNR line from Derry to Strabane and on to Belfast.

Now, the West Ulster Rail Initiative established in 1995 is calling for the re-establishing rail connectivity and is holding its AGM this evening at 7.30pm in the Station House Hotel Letterkenny.

Rev. David Crooks, Chairman of Donegal West Ulster Rail Initiative says that sustainable transportation systems ensure regional economic development and he stresses the need for the re-establishment of rail into Donegal for students, patients, tourists and busines and the local communities, tourists and business people of the northwest.

The WURI sayS the current plight experienced by drivers in traffic congested cities and towns, means that rail connectivity is needed in Donegal and throughout the northwest.

They say they look forward to meeting all those interested in getting rail back into Donegal and in climate change and road traffic congestion.

letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Both NW hospitals are operating at ‘unsafe’ bed capacity levels

10 September 2025
children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s Rights Alliance launches campaign to end child poverty

10 September 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman facing drugs charges following Derry drugs seizure

10 September 2025
Johnny's Ranch
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny MD backs call for enforcement order against Ramelton food van to be suspended pending new by-laws

10 September 2025
Advertisement

