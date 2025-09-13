Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Athletics news with Patsy McGonigle: Kelly runs at World Championships while McFadden commits future to Villanova University

Cranford’s Caolan McFadden

Caolan McFadden has announced on social media that he has committed his athletic future to Villanova University in Philadelphia.

The Cranford AC man posted the following statement on his Instagram account yesterday:

“The best way to predict your future is to create it.

I am beyond delighted to announce my committment to Villanova University. I would like to thank my coach Eamon who has been with me from the start and all at Cranford AC.

I’d also like to thank my parents, my sister Nazara, my family, my friends and my family dog Alfie. I would like to thank Marcus and Matt for this opportunity.

This is the beginning of something special”.

Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle spoke about this story with Ciaran Cannon on Saturday Sport this afternoon.

Patsy also brought us the latest from Tokyo where Finn Valley’s Conor Kelly ran in the World Athletics Championships last night…

heatherhumphreys
News

Heather Humphreys promises to bring Áras an Úachtaráin “closer to the people” as she launches bid to become next President

13 September 2025
Candle
News

Cyclist (20s) dies following crash in Carlow

13 September 2025
Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Creeslough tragedy released without charge

13 September 2025
Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rent increases in Donegal are unsustainable – MacLochlainn

13 September 2025
Advertisement

