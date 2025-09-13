Cyclist (20s) dies following crash in Carlow

A cyclist in his 20s has died following a crash in County Carlow.

The collision, with a car, happened on the N80 at Kilmeany outside Carlow Town at about 11 o’clock last night.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

The road has been closed between the Tinryland junction and the M9 for a technical examination.

It follows the death of another cyclist, aged in his 80s, in a hit-and-run in County Meath yesterday morning.