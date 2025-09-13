Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Cyclist (20s) dies following crash in Carlow

A cyclist in his 20s has died following a crash in County Carlow.

The collision, with a car, happened on the N80 at Kilmeany outside Carlow Town at about 11 o’clock last night.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

The road has been closed between the Tinryland junction and the M9 for a technical examination.

It follows the death of another cyclist, aged in his 80s, in a hit-and-run in County Meath yesterday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News

Cyclist (20s) dies following crash in Carlow

13 September 2025
Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Creeslough tragedy released without charge

13 September 2025
Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rent increases in Donegal are unsustainable – MacLochlainn

13 September 2025
LK Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC trying to develop canopy over new performance space at Letterkenny Park

13 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News

Cyclist (20s) dies following crash in Carlow

13 September 2025
Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Creeslough tragedy released without charge

13 September 2025
Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rent increases in Donegal are unsustainable – MacLochlainn

13 September 2025
LK Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC trying to develop canopy over new performance space at Letterkenny Park

13 September 2025
Last Letterkenny Town Council
News, Top Stories

Death of former Letterkenny councillor Victor Fisher

13 September 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Nuacht on Friday September 12th

12 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube