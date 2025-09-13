Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCC trying to develop canopy over new performance space at Letterkenny Park

Donegal County Council has confirmed it is seeking funding to erect a canopy at the Arts and Performance area which is currently being developed at the Bernard Mc Glinchey Town Park in Letterkenny.

The issue was raised by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who is anxious to have the facility ready for summer of next year.

Cllr Kavanagh is hopeful that the performance area, to be named after the late guitarist Ted Ponsonby, will revitalise live music and performance in Letterkenny, and have the same effect as a similar and highly successful development on Arranmore Island…………..

 

Top Stories

Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rent increases in Donegal are unsustainable – MacLochlainn

13 September 2025
LK Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC trying to develop canopy over new performance space at Letterkenny Park

13 September 2025
Last Letterkenny Town Council
News, Top Stories

Death of former Letterkenny councillor Victor Fisher

13 September 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Nuacht on Friday September 12th

12 September 2025


