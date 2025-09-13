Death of former Letterkenny councillor Victor Fisher

Former Letterkenny Town Councillor and businessman Victor Fisher has died.

He was 85.

Mr Fisher was first elected as a Fianna Fail member of Letterkenny Urban District Council in 1985, and successfully contested four more elections, including the final town council election in 2009, before it was abolished five years later.

Over the course of his time on council, Victor Fisher was Mayor of Letterkenny three times.

Picture taken at the last Letterkenny Town Council meeting before its abolition in 2014, Victor Fisher is second from the right at the back.