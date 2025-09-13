Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Death of former Letterkenny councillor Victor Fisher

Former Letterkenny Town Councillor and businessman Victor Fisher has died.

He was 85.

Mr Fisher was first elected as a Fianna Fail member of Letterkenny Urban District Council in 1985, and successfully contested four more elections, including the final town council election in 2009, before it was abolished five years later.

Over the course of his time on council, Victor Fisher was Mayor of Letterkenny three times.

Picture taken at the last Letterkenny Town Council meeting before its abolition in 2014, Victor Fisher is second from the right at the back.

Last Letterkenny Town Council
News, Top Stories

Death of former Letterkenny councillor Victor Fisher

13 September 2025
News, Sport, Obituaries and Nuacht on Friday September 12th

12 September 2025
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Nuacht on Friday September 12th

12 September 2025
hiqa
News

No non-compliances noted following HIQA inspection at St Anne’s

12 September 2025
Dry Arch
News, Top Stories

DCC attempting to minimise disruption as plans are confirmed for Dual Carriageway works next week

12 September 2025
Advertisement

