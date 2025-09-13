Donegal confirm backroom departures following review with Jim McGuinness

Donegal GAA have confirmed the departure of three members of it’s backroom team ahead of the 2026 season while the Donegal Chairperson Mary Coughlan has also said their is much optimism ahead of the 2026 campaign following the end of year review with Donegal senior manager Jim McGuinness.

County official’s expressed their gratitude to Luke Barrett, Shane McClean and Joseph O’Donnell who have opted to leave the set up.

“Coiste Chontae Dhún na nGall would like to express its gratitude to three members of senior team manager, Jim McGuinness’s backroom team who are departing the management to progress their education and professional development.”

“Acknowledging the very significant input of selector, Luke Barrett as well as that of chartered physiotherapists, Shane McClean and Joseph O’Donnell, the county board said that all three men had gone above and beyond, in terms of the effort and commitment made over the course of several seasons. Their expertise, energy and enthusiasm were pivotal to driving standards forward within the senior squad.”

“Chairperson Mary Coughlan has completed a very positive end-of-season strategy meeting with manager, Jim McGuinness, to look forward to 2026 while reviewing the year gone by. Although ultimately suffering the bitter disappointment of losing the All-Ireland final, the rate of progress both on and off the field has given reason for much optimism looking ahead.”