Heather Humphreys promises to bring Áras an Úachtaráin “closer to the people” as she launches bid to become next President

Former minister Heather Humphreys has officially launched her bid to become the next president.

The Fine Gael candidate addressed a packed campaign rally at the Peace Campus in her home of Monaghan.

Tánaiste Simon Harris was also in attendance, warning of growing hostility towards politicians and vowing not to back down against those who seek to cause harm.

In her speech, Heather Humphreys highlighted community and farming as key issues and pledged to bring Áras an Uachtaráin closer to the people.

