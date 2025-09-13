Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
No World Final place for Kelly and Irish 4 400m mixed team

The Irish mixed relay team have missed out on a place in the final at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Finn Valley’s Conor Kelly along Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley were sixth in their race this morning and failed to advance from their heat.

Mawdsley says the European champions had an ‘off day” and they “made mistakes” across the race.

Kelly who was making his World Championship debut ran the third leg for the Irish quartet as the Irish finished in 3:13.59 for an overall 11th finish, the time not good enough for a final spot.

News
News

Cyclist (20s) dies following crash in Carlow

13 September 2025
Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Creeslough tragedy released without charge

13 September 2025
Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rent increases in Donegal are unsustainable – MacLochlainn

13 September 2025
LK Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC trying to develop canopy over new performance space at Letterkenny Park

13 September 2025
