No World Final place for Kelly and Irish 4 400m mixed team

The Irish mixed relay team have missed out on a place in the final at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Finn Valley’s Conor Kelly along Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley were sixth in their race this morning and failed to advance from their heat.

Mawdsley says the European champions had an ‘off day” and they “made mistakes” across the race.

Kelly who was making his World Championship debut ran the third leg for the Irish quartet as the Irish finished in 3:13.59 for an overall 11th finish, the time not good enough for a final spot.