Termon camp had “quiet confidence” heading into clash with St. Eunan’s – Ricky Gallagher

After knocking St. Eunan’s out of the Donegal SFC, Ricky Gallagher spoke of Termon’s “quiet confidence” in the the lead up to today’s stunning result against last year’s winners.

The Burn Road outfit, who were 1-09 to 0-05 up at half time, rescued the game with a last gasp point from Aaron Reid which sent the pulsating contest to extra time.

Caolan McDaid’s side held their nerve to win 1-16 to 0-18 and claim one of the most impressive results in the club’s history.

Termon captain Gallagher talked to Diarmaid Doherty after the win and said they entered the game full of belief they could get through…