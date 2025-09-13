Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Termon camp had “quiet confidence” heading into clash with St. Eunan’s – Ricky Gallagher

Ricky Gallagher with Diarmaid Doherty after this evening’s game

After knocking St. Eunan’s out of the Donegal SFC, Ricky Gallagher spoke of Termon’s “quiet confidence” in the the lead up to today’s stunning result against last year’s winners.

The Burn Road outfit, who were 1-09 to 0-05 up at half time, rescued the game with a last gasp point from Aaron Reid which sent the pulsating contest to extra time.

Caolan McDaid’s side held their nerve to win 1-16 to 0-18 and claim one of the most impressive results in the club’s history.

Termon captain Gallagher talked to Diarmaid Doherty after the win and said they entered the game full of belief they could get through…

heatherhumphreys
News

Heather Humphreys promises to bring Áras an Úachtaráin "closer to the people" as she launches bid to become next President

13 September 2025
Candle
News

Cyclist (20s) dies following crash in Carlow

13 September 2025
Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Creeslough tragedy released without charge

13 September 2025
Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rent increases in Donegal are unsustainable – MacLochlainn

13 September 2025
Advertisement

