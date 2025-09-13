Termon de-throne St. Eunan’s after extra time in Convoy

Termon have produced a stunning performance to knock reigning champions St. Eunan’s out of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship at the Preliminary Quarter-Final stage in Convoy this evening.

The Burn Road outfit led at half-time in normal time but trailed by a point heading into the final stages of the 60.

A fisted Aaron Reid point took the game to extra time and it was Termon who ran out deserved 1-16 to 0-18 winners after extra time.

Diarmaid Doherty and Maureen O’Donnell were live at full time…