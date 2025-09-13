Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Termon de-throne St. Eunan’s after extra time in Convoy

Termon have produced a stunning performance to knock reigning champions St. Eunan’s out of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship at the Preliminary Quarter-Final stage in Convoy this evening.

The Burn Road outfit led at half-time in normal time but trailed by a point heading into the final stages of the 60.

A fisted Aaron Reid point took the game to extra time and it was Termon who ran out deserved 1-16 to 0-18 winners after extra time.

Diarmaid Doherty and Maureen O’Donnell were live at full time…

heatherhumphreys
News

Heather Humphreys promises to bring Áras an Úachtaráin “closer to the people” as she launches bid to become next President

13 September 2025
Candle
News

Cyclist (20s) dies following crash in Carlow

13 September 2025
Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Creeslough tragedy released without charge

13 September 2025
Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rent increases in Donegal are unsustainable – MacLochlainn

13 September 2025
Advertisement

