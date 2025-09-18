Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters – EP 262 – Lyndsey Reynolds, Project Facilitator, Food Coast Donegal, and finalists in the Blás na hÉireann Awards

Donegal’s growing reputation for producing great food will be highlighted again next month at the final of Blás na h’Eireann 2025 (the Irish Taste Awards) – the largest food awards in the country.

The event takes place in Kerry and there are a record number of food and beverage producers from the county through to the final.

Indeed, out of more than 3,000 entries nationally, 14 from Donegal have been shortlisted.

Donegal is unquestionably developing a great food and drink sector and through initiatives like Food Coast Donegal, there are supports there.

To find out more about Food Coast Donegal and indeed the Donegal finalists, Chris has been speaking with Lyndsey Reynolds, Project Facilitator at Food Coast Donegal.

