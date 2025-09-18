Challenges of Misinformation and Disinformation within EU to be discussed at event in Letterkenny

An event to discuss the challenges of Misinformation and Disinformation within the EU is being held in Letterkenny next week.

The event at Central Library Letterkenny on Monday will also highlight Sustainable Development Goals Week to promote sustainable consumption,nature conservation and climate action.

Tim Hayes, former Head of Communication at the European Commission Representation in Ireland will be leading discussions.

He says the use of Misinformation and Disinformation is ever-increasing: