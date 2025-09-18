Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Challenges of Misinformation and Disinformation within EU to be discussed at event in Letterkenny

An event to discuss the challenges of Misinformation and Disinformation within the EU is being held in Letterkenny next week.

The event at Central Library Letterkenny on Monday will also highlight Sustainable Development Goals Week to promote sustainable consumption,nature conservation and climate action.

Tim Hayes, former Head of Communication at the European Commission Representation in Ireland will be leading discussions.

He says the use of Misinformation and Disinformation is ever-increasing:

 

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 September 2025
Pearse Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy accuses Government of ‘gouging’ people

18 September 2025
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Three people taken to hospital after crash in Newmills

18 September 2025
DS Central Library (002)
Audio, News

Challenges of Misinformation and Disinformation within EU to be discussed at event in Letterkenny

18 September 2025
Advertisement

