Donegal child denied access to education over medical condition

A Donegal child is being denied access to education because of her medical condition.

The four-year-old is a Type 1 diabetic and requires constant blood sugar monitoring. An SNA was approved to support the child at pre-school level, but since she moved to National School, no funding has been made available, and as of 2pm tomorrow, she is now longer allowed to attend school as no designated SNA will be available.

The child’s mother, Lorna, speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, says being forced to remove her daughter from school is deeply unfair: