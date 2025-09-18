Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal child denied access to education over medical condition

A Donegal child is being denied access to education because of her medical condition.

The four-year-old is a Type 1 diabetic and requires constant blood sugar monitoring. An SNA was approved to support the child at pre-school level, but since she moved to National School, no funding has been made available, and as of 2pm tomorrow, she is now longer allowed to attend school as no designated SNA will be available.

The child’s mother, Lorna, speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, says being forced to remove her daughter from school is deeply unfair:

Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 September 2025
Pearse Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy accuses Government of ‘gouging’ people

18 September 2025
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Three people taken to hospital after crash in Newmills

18 September 2025
DS Central Library (002)
Audio, News

Challenges of Misinformation and Disinformation within EU to be discussed at event in Letterkenny

18 September 2025
Advertisement

