Emergency services at scene of crash on outskirts of Letterkenny

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

The collision occurred in the Newmills area at around 10am.

There are reports of traffic delays in the area.

No further details are known at this time.

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 September 2025
Pearse Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy accuses Government of ‘gouging’ people

18 September 2025
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Three people taken to hospital after crash in Newmills

18 September 2025
DS Central Library (002)
Audio, News

Challenges of Misinformation and Disinformation within EU to be discussed at event in Letterkenny

18 September 2025
