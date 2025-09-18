Emergency services at scene of crash on outskirts of Letterkenny

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the outskirts of Letterkenny.
The collision occurred in the Newmills area at around 10am.
There are reports of traffic delays in the area.
No further details are known at this time.
