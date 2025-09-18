English misses out on world final as his national record falls.

Mark English’s hopes of making the World 800m Final came to an end this afternoon in Tokyo.

The Finn Valley AC man kicked early in his semi final, leading out the pack on the final lap but crossed the line third in 1:45.47.

That time at a wet Japan National Stadium wasn’t good enough to make the final.

English’s Irish teammate Cian McPhilips did qualify in spectacular fashion as the Longford man followed up his victory in his heat by winning the second semi in a new national record of 1:43.18.

English had broken the record three times in the lead up to the world’s with the previous benchmark set at 1:43.37.