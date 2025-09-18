Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
English misses out on world final as his national record falls.

Mark English’s hopes of making the World 800m Final came to an end this afternoon in Tokyo.

The Finn Valley AC man kicked early in his semi final, leading out the pack on the final lap but crossed the line third in 1:45.47.

That time at a wet Japan National Stadium wasn’t good enough to make the final.

English’s Irish teammate Cian McPhilips did qualify in spectacular fashion as the Longford man followed up his victory in his heat by winning the second semi in a new national record of 1:43.18.

English had broken the record three times in the lead up to the world’s with the previous benchmark set at 1:43.37.

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 September 2025
Pearse Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy accuses Government of ‘gouging’ people

18 September 2025
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Three people taken to hospital after crash in Newmills

18 September 2025
DS Central Library (002)
Audio, News

Challenges of Misinformation and Disinformation within EU to be discussed at event in Letterkenny

18 September 2025
