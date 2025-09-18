Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps Women to play in new Development League

Finn Harps will form part of the new Women’s Development League that will be created ahead of the 2026 League of Ireland season.

The new tier will replace the existing Women’s Under-19 League and features ten new senior teams, as well as under-23 sides from existing Women’s Premier Division outfits.

The Harps U19 side will play in Group A with their opponents being Athlone, Bohemians, Drogheda United, Dundalk, Galway, Longford, Mayo, Peamount, Shelbourne and Sligo.

The format will see the formation of 2 groups of 11 teams each, with each team playing 20 games in their respective group – against every other team, home and away.

The top teams from each group will then progress to the Development Knock-Out Stage.

The Development League Final will determine the overall winner of the League.

