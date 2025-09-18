John McIvor appointed manager of the Donegal Music Education Partnership

Donegal Education and Training Board has appointed Mr John McIvor as the new Manager of its music service, the Donegal Music Education Partnership.

Release in full –

New Manager Appointed to Donegal ETB Music Service

Appointment made to Donegal Music Education Partnership

Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr John McIvor as

the new Manager of its music service, Donegal Music Education Partnership (DMEP). This follows the

departure of its previous manager Martin McGinley last year.

Originally from Letterkenny, John previously worked as the project administrator with the music service.

Prior to that, John worked in the UK as a music agent, promoter and tour manager for many international

touring artists.

Donegal Music Education Partnership, which is based in the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny,

provides music tuition across Co Donegal, believing that music has the potential to make a vital contribution

to everyone’s life.

The primary objective of the partnership is to have accessible music lessons for everyone at a reasonable

cost.

It provides instrument hire for new students and runs workshops, ensembles and choirs to help develop

students’ musical and social skills. DMEP instrumental and performing groups include the Donegal Junior

String Orchestra, the Donegal Chamber Orchestra and the Donegal Youth Orchestra. Its choirs include the

Donegal Youth Choir and the Letterkenny Junior Choir.

Speaking about his appointment, John said, “I am delighted to take up the role of Music Development

Manager with Donegal ETB. Music has the power to enrich lives and strengthen communities throughout

Donegal. I look forward to working with all our partners, young people and schools across the county to

develop opportunities and ensure that music education is accessible, inclusive, and inspiring for all.”

Congratulating John on his appointment, Dr Martin Gormley, Director of Schools with Donegal ETB, who

also oversees the management of the music service, said: “On behalf of Donegal ETB, I warmly congratulate

Mr. John McIvor on his appointment as Music Development Manager. John brings a wealth of experience,

passion, and creativity to this role, and I am confident that under his leadership our music programmes will

continue to grow and inspire young people and communities across Donegal.”

“I wish to acknowledge the developmental work done by our previous manager, Martin McGinley, over the

past nine years.”

The music service can be contacted by calling 074 9176293 or emailing musiceducation@donegaletb.ie.

John takes up his appointment with immediate effect.