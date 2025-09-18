McBrearty & Bonar take senior honours at secondary cross country event

Odhran McBrearty kicked for home in the last 200m of a cracking senior boys race at the 2025 secondary schools cross country event at Finn Valley AC on Wednesday.

On home turf at Finn Valley AC, McBrearty pressed the button to leave Mouchine Fathoun (St Eunan’s, Letterkenny) and Michael Moore (Loreto, Milford) in his slipstream by the time he got to the line.

Until then, the lead ebbed and flowed between McBrearty, Fathoun and Moore before McBrearty took control over the closing chapter to lay down a marker for his season.

Ismael Fathoun (St Eunan’s, Letterkenny) was fourth ahead of school-mate Cathal Doherty with Paraic McGettigan from St Columba’s, Stranorlar) sixth.

St Eunan’s won the team gold ahead of St Columba’s, Stranorlar and St Columba’s, Glenties.

Loreto, Letterkenny’s Emma Bonar was an impressive victor in the senior girls race at the 2025 secondary schools cross country event at Finn Valley AC today.

Bonar had enough in the tank to win from St Columba’s College, Stranorlar pair Holly McNulty and Andrea Reid, who were second and third.

Ria Ward from Rosses CS was fourth ahead of Cara McGonagle (Colaiste Ailigh) and Omagh’s Orla Martin with Colaiste Ailigh winning the team gold.

St Columba’s, Stranorlar students Saorla Gilligan and Mark Alexander won gold in the third year races.

It was a one-two for St Columba’s in both races with Jessica Lafferty placing second in the girls race and David Campbell second in the boys race.

Sinead McLaughlin (Loreto, Letterkenny), Daniella Gallagher (St Columba’s, Glenties), Ciara Cullen (Colaiste Ailigh) and Cara Winters (Loreto, Omagh) completed the top six in the girls race.

Loreto, Omagh took the team golds in the girls event, ahead of St Columba’s, Glenties and Loreto, Omagh.

Ewan Summers from Royal & Prior was third in the boys race with Senan Gibson (Colaiste Ailigh) and Dean Maguire College duo James Conway and Damhan Meenagh also in the top six.

St Columba’s, Stranorlar topped the charts in the boys race with Dean Maguire College second and St Eunan’s, Letterkenny third.

The second year races were won by Amy Ward of Dean Maguire in Omagh and Rosses Community School’s Evan Ward.

Amy Ward won the second year girls race from Loreto, Milford duo Emma Naughton and Holly Hewitt.

Kate McMenamin from St Columba’s, Stranorlar placed fourth ahead of Loreto, Omagh pair Grace Garry and Niamh Burns.

Loreto, Omagh took the team spoils ahead of Dean Maguire College and Loreto, Milford.

Evan Ward of Rosses CS held sway over Oisin McBride from Loreto, Milford in the boys race with Ashton Forester (St Eunan’s, Letterkenny) third.

Eli Duffy and Ben McGee from Rosses CS finished fourth and fifth, with sixth spot taken by Tiernan Kerr (Loreto, Milford).

Rosses CS soared to the team gold medals with Loreto, Milford second and St Eunan’s, Letterkenny in third

Caoimhe McNeill and Darragh McGuirk won the first year races.

St Columba’s College student McNeill won the girls race from Ciara McCusker (Loreto, Omagh) with Siobhan Gallagher from Colaiste Ailigh in third.

Shauna McGovern (Rosses CS), Caoimhe McElhinney (St Columba’s, Stranorlar) and Katie McDowell (Loreto, Letterkenny) completed the top six with St Columba’s, Stranorlar taking the team title from Loreto, Omagh and Loreto, Letterkenny.

McGuirk led the way from Cian Neeson (St Columba’s, Stranorlar) and Ben McGee (Colaiste Ailigh) in the boys race.

Oisin McHugh and Ruairi Kerr, both of Loreto Milford, were fourth and fifth with St Columba’s, Stranorlar lad Dillon Temple and it was St Columba’s who took team honours from Loreto, Milford and Dean Maguire College in Omagh.