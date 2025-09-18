SF presidential campaign will be a ‘game changer’ – McDonald

Mary-Lou McDonald says Sinn Féin’s participation in the presidential election will be a ‘gamechanger’.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships today, the party leader refused to reveal any details of the chosen candidate, with an official announcement due on Saturday.

There’s been speculation about a number of potential candidates, including Donegal TD Pearse Doherty and First MInister Michelle O’Neill.

It comes as the three confirmed candidates have spent the past three days speaking to crowds at the event and canvassing for votes.

Mary-Lou McDonald denies Sinn Féin missed an opportunity to get its candidate out and about this week……………..