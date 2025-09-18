Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
SF presidential campaign will be a ‘game changer’ – McDonald

Mary-Lou McDonald says Sinn Féin’s participation in the presidential election will be a ‘gamechanger’.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships today, the party leader refused to reveal any details of the chosen candidate, with an official announcement due on Saturday.

There’s been speculation about a number of potential candidates, including Donegal TD Pearse Doherty and First MInister Michelle O’Neill.

It comes as the three confirmed candidates have spent the past three days speaking to crowds at the event and canvassing for votes.

Mary-Lou McDonald denies Sinn Féin missed an opportunity to get its candidate out and about this week……………..

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-09-18 165651
News

Moville Regeneration Plan being launched tonight

18 September 2025
marylou mcdonald
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF presidential campaign will be a ‘game changer’ – McDonald

18 September 2025
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Update – Road reopens after crash in Newmills this morning

18 September 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters – EP 262 – Lyndsey Reynolds, Project Facilitator, Food Coast Donegal, and finalists in the Blás na hÉireann Awards

18 September 2025
