Sport Initiative award for Letterkenny Rugby Club

Letterkenny Rugby Football Club has been chosen winners of the Donegal County award in this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative. EUR5,000 has been presented to the Club to fund the initiation of a grassroots outreach programme in local primary schools and to purchase gym equipment for youth members.

A club deeply rooted in its local community, Letterkenny RFC serves as a hub for sportsmanship, teamwork and community engagement. Its commitment to fostering a love for rugby extends beyond the field by promoting fitness as a lifestyle choice and a means to further enhance physical and mental wellbeing.

Now in its fifth year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative – organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand – sees a fund of EUR130,000 set aside annually for allocation in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Previous Donegal winners were Gleneely Colts FC Sports & Leisure Club (2021), Muff’s Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club (2022), Donegal Town Football Club (2023) and Ballyshannon Squash Club (2024).

Congratulating the county winners on the immense contribution that they make to the heart of community life in Ireland, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited was particularly praiseworthy of the unstinting work of club officials and volunteers, and noted that “since its inception, we are proud to have distributed almost €650,000 to a variety of more than 125 sports clubs under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative.”

Overseeing the judging process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and well-known broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan. Commenting, he said: “As adjudicator – and from my knowledge of sport gained at junior, senior and international level – the most reassuring aspect of the Texaco Support for Sport initiative is that it gives clubs rare access to funds which are not linked to popularity, membership size or success.”

Describing the Donegal club as ‘a very worthy winner’, he went on to add: “Congratulations to everyone at Letterkenny RFC. Investing the Texaco funding at grassroots level will lead to a brighter future for everyone involved with the Club. I’m really looking forward to seeing the next generation of Irish talent being represented by this great club.”

Entries for the 2026 Texaco Support for Sport initiative will open again in the New Year for all clubs, including those whose application may have been unsuccessful previously.

Further information may be viewed at www.TexacoSupportforSport.com