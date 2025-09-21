Donegal Championship Results – Sunday 21st September

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Four Masters 0-20 V 0-10 Dungloe
Naomh Conaill 2-12 V 2-11 Termon
Senior Championship Relegation Play Off
St Naul’s 2-09 V 2-13 Ardara
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final
Naomh Columba 2-18 V 3-10 Red Hughs
Intermediate Reserve Football Championship Quarter Finals
Buncrana 1-11 V 0-03 Red Hughs
Fanad Gaels 0-15 V 0-10 Bundoran
Naomh Muire, LR 1-04 V 5-11 Burt
Donegal Senior B Football Championship Quarter Finals
Termon 0-17 V 2-14 Gaoth Dobhair