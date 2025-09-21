Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Championship Results – Sunday 21st September

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Four Masters 0-20 V 0-10 Dungloe

Naomh Conaill 2-12 V 2-11 Termon

Senior Championship Relegation Play Off
St Naul’s 2-09 V 2-13 Ardara

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final 
Naomh Columba 2-18 V 3-10 Red Hughs

Intermediate Reserve Football Championship Quarter Finals
Buncrana 1-11 V 0-03 Red Hughs
Fanad Gaels 0-15 V 0-10 Bundoran
Naomh Muire, LR 1-04 V 5-11 Burt

Donegal Senior B Football Championship Quarter Finals
Termon 0-17 V 2-14 Gaoth Dobhair

G1UH5wGWIAAfXKW
News, Top Stories

Strabane fire being treated as ‘arson’

21 September 2025
38fca1c0-7cff-11ef-bd2c-0185b56882c9
News, Audio

UK officially recognises State of Palestine

21 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following Raphoe collision

21 September 2025
Budget calculation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget 2026 to be unveiled on October 7th with a total €9.4 billion package

21 September 2025
