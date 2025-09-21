Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Strabane fire being treated as ‘arson’

Investigations are continuing into a fire that occurred in Strabane yesterday evening.

Police received a report at around 7.45pm that a container full of tyres had been set alight at a commercial premises on the Lifford Road.

The container and its contents were destroyed and a nearby parked car was damaged.

Police say the fire is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call officers in Strabane on the non-emergency number 101.

