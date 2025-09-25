1,100 properties purchased in Donegal in 2024 – CSO

The number of properties purchased in Donegal last year was down on the previous year.

1,100 homes were bought in the county during 2024.

The number of properties purchased in Donegal last year was down 8% when compared to figures from 2023 when 1,200 homes were sold in the county.

Latest CSO data shows the median cost of the homes purchased last year was €185,000, up 3% on the previous year.

The median wage of those who bought a house in Donegal last year increased 5.7% to €61,000.

Meanwhile, the median age of property buyers in the county remains the same at 44.