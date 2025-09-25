Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

CARE virtual ward reduces COPD admissions at LUH by 20%

The implementation of the CARE virtual ward has seen COPD admissions to Letterkenny University Hospital drop by 20%.

The community based programme sees the patient wearing a Bluetooth device which monitors their heart and respiratory rates, as well as their oxygen saturation.

The data is reviewed daily via a traffic-light triage system.

This enables early intervention when signs of deterioration appear and provides a step-down option after hospital discharge, reducing readmissions.

Antionette Doherty is an advanced nurse practitioner.

She says she believes there this could be rolled out for other chronic diseases:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HIQA
News

Three nursing home reports published by HIQA

25 September 2025
Vape
News, Audio

Irish Thoracic Society bust vaping myths to celebrate World Lung Day

25 September 2025
Liam Ipad
News, Audio, Top Stories

CARE virtual ward reduces COPD admissions at LUH by 20%

25 September 2025
Henry McGarvey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Oireachtas Committee told ATU has identified land for student accommodation, but will need substantial funding

25 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

HIQA
News

Three nursing home reports published by HIQA

25 September 2025
Vape
News, Audio

Irish Thoracic Society bust vaping myths to celebrate World Lung Day

25 September 2025
Liam Ipad
News, Audio, Top Stories

CARE virtual ward reduces COPD admissions at LUH by 20%

25 September 2025
Henry McGarvey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Oireachtas Committee told ATU has identified land for student accommodation, but will need substantial funding

25 September 2025
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Top Stories

62 patients without beds in North West hospitals this morning

25 September 2025
air 24
News, Audio, Top Stories

EPA says meeting future EU air quality targets will be a challenge

25 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube