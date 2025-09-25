CARE virtual ward reduces COPD admissions at LUH by 20%

The implementation of the CARE virtual ward has seen COPD admissions to Letterkenny University Hospital drop by 20%.

The community based programme sees the patient wearing a Bluetooth device which monitors their heart and respiratory rates, as well as their oxygen saturation.

The data is reviewed daily via a traffic-light triage system.

This enables early intervention when signs of deterioration appear and provides a step-down option after hospital discharge, reducing readmissions.

Antionette Doherty is an advanced nurse practitioner.

She says she believes there this could be rolled out for other chronic diseases: