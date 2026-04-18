Ohio trade delegation visits Derry’s Guildhall

Efforts to strengthen links between the North West and Ohio stepped up a gear this week when Derry and Strabane Mayor Rory McHugh met a trade delegation in the Guildhall.

The event brought together U.S. and local business leaders as part of an ongoing campaign to attract Ohio investment into the North West, and support local companies in accessing the U.S. market.

The visit was facilitated by AwakenHub, in partnership with the local Chamber of Commerce in Derry.

The delegation included U.S. Consul General to Northern Ireland James Applegate, representatives from the City of Mentor, Ohio, and Team NEO, the regional economic development organisation for Northeast Ohio.

Mayor Ruari McHugh says the visit held particular local significance through Mark Owens, a Derry native and Ireland’s first Honorary Consul to Ohio since 2023.

Cllr McHugh says the Guildhall event was a valuable opportunity to showcase the strength of the region and the ambition of the North West business community, opening the door to new investment, collaboration and long-term economic growth for the North West.

Pic – Front from left, are Malachy Ó Néill, provost of Magee Campus,Ulster University, Steven Lindsay, Chamber President, and from right, Clare McGee, AwakenHub/AwakenAngles and Mark Owens, Honorary Consul of Ireland for Ohio. Back, from left, are Philip O’Doherty, founder E&I/Vertiv, Leo Murphy, principal and CEO, North West Regional College, Kevin Malecek, director of economic development international trade, City of Mentor, and Ken Filipiak, city manager, Mentor, Ohio. (Photo – Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)