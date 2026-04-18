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Man arrested after two police officers assaulted in Derry

Police in Derry have made an arrest after two police officers were assaulted in the city last night.

Shortly before 9.30pm, Officers attended a report of an ongoing fight involving two men in the Sackville Street area.

One of the men was reported to have behaved aggressively towards police, during which a bottle that he was holding smashed.

Two officers sustained hand and arm injuries as a result.

A male aged in his late teens was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault on police and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

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