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Taoiseach defends Government’s efforts to address cost of living concerns

The Taoiseach says he understands the pressure people are under and the fear they may feel, as war in the Middle East threatens livelihoods.

Micheál Martin has been addressing Fianna Fáil councillors at an event in County Westmeath, where he said we are living through and governing in a quite remarkable time in world history.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been defending the government’s efforts to address the concerns of those worried about the rising cost of living.

It follows a tumultuous couple of weeks when some of the country’s critical infrastructure was blocked, as famers, hauliers and contractors staged nationwide protests.

The political fallout resulted in the resignation and loss of support for the government of two independent TDs, including a Minister of State.

While, the coalition survived a motion of confidence, questions have again been raised about Micheal Martin’s leadership of Fianna Fáil.

Addressing the Fianna Fáil National Councillors’ Conference in Mullingar, County Westmeath today, the Taoiseach says he understood the pressure people are under and the fear many feel as the war continues to threaten livelihoods.

He insists the coalition has been listening and responding since the cost of living crisis began.

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