Dáil Chamber hears of Donegal girl who cant go to school because she was refused an SNA

The Dáil chamber has been told about 4 year old Allissa Walshe, the junior infant from Kerrykeel who cannot attend school because she does not have an SNA.

Allissa has Type 1 diabetes, and requires a full time special needs assistant to help her manage her insulin levels.

It comes off the back of a review of the guidelines for SNA’s in schools.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says that it has left schools afraid to apply for staff, in case they lose SNA’s already working with their pupils.

Alissa was able to attend her first three weeks at Scoil Colmcille, with the school covering the costs, believing the issue would be short lived.

Deputy Doherty told Minister Paschal Donohoe that children are suffering as a result: