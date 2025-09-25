Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Darts: 14-year-old Jack Porter looking forward to “huge experience” in Coventry next weekend

Young Darts Player Jack Porter

Jack Porter of Premier Darts Club Letterkenny won the coveted JDC Volts Title on Sunday.

Jack beat Christian Ennis 4-1 in the final of a 32-strong event where elite youth darts players were competing.

The 14-year-old now qualifies for the JDC Volt Finals in Coventry next weekend to play for a £6000 pot and has a chance to play on the PDC Grand Final stage at the Grand Prix later in the year.

He has also now qualified for the World Youth JDC Finals in November which will be held in Gibraltar.

Jack spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on “The Score” this week to talk about his recent success and what the future might hold…

 

