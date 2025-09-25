EPA says meeting future EU air quality targets will be a challenge

The EPA says Ireland will struggle to meet stricter air quality targets on the way from the EU.

The latest air quality report from the environmental watchdog shows standards are good and currently meet EU requirements.

However, the Environmental Protection Agency says pollution from traffic and solid fuel will need to be reduced to meet stricter rules in the future.

Targets were exceeded in Letterkenny on four days last year, once in January, once in February and twice in November. There were no exceedences recorded at Malin Head.

Niamh Connolly from the EPA’s Environmental Monitoring and Surveillance Unit, says burning solid fuel is the main cause of harmful pollution………………..