EPA says meeting future EU air quality targets will be a challenge

The EPA says Ireland will struggle to meet stricter air quality targets on the way from the EU.

The latest air quality report from the environmental watchdog shows standards are good and currently meet EU requirements.

However, the Environmental Protection Agency says pollution from traffic and solid fuel will need to be reduced to meet stricter rules in the future.

Targets were exceeded in Letterkenny on four days last year, once in January, once in February and twice in November. There were no exceedences recorded at Malin Head.

Niamh Connolly from the EPA’s Environmental Monitoring and Surveillance Unit, says burning solid fuel is the main cause of harmful pollution………………..

 

 

 

 

over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Top Stories

62 patients without beds in North West hospitals this morning

25 September 2025
air 24
News, Audio, Top Stories

EPA says meeting future EU air quality targets will be a challenge

25 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Community on alert after Muff break-ins

25 September 2025
Jimlynchbuilding 2
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to former town councillor as Jim Lynch Community Building to officially open today

25 September 2025
Advertisement

