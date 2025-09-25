Irish Thoracic Society bust vaping myths to celebrate World Lung Day



Today is World Lung Day, and to mark the occasion, the Irish Thoracic Society has published a new guide on vaping myths aimed at secondary school students.

The five myths busted in the guide are centred around the content of the vape and the how easy it is to become addicted to nicotine.

As it stands, 17% of 15-24-year-olds use vapes.

Dr Katherine Finan, consultant respiratory physician and council member of the Irish Thoracic Society, says the vaping industry is targeting teenagers in several ways: