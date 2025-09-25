Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, September 25th

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, September 25th:

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, September 25th

25 September 2025
News

1,100 properties purchased in Donegal in 2024 – CSO

25 September 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil Chamber hears of Donegal girl who cant go to school because she was refused an SNA

25 September 2025
News

Uisce Eireann warns of potential supply disruption in Burnfoot and Ballyshannon

25 September 2025
