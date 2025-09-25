Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man and woman charged with drug offences in Strabane

Two people have been charged to court following the seizure of a number of items during a planned search at a property in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane this morning.

The 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been charged with a number of drug related offences which include possession of Class A and B controlled drugs with intent to supply, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

They are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the 16th of October.

over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Top Stories

62 patients without beds in North West hospitals this morning

25 September 2025
air 24
News, Audio, Top Stories

EPA says meeting future EU air quality targets will be a challenge

25 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Community on alert after Muff break-ins

25 September 2025
Jimlynchbuilding 2
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to former town councillor as Jim Lynch Community Building to officially open today

25 September 2025
Advertisement

