Oireachtas Committee told ATU has identified land for student accommodation, but will need substantial funding

Technological Universities are before the Oireachtas Higher Education Committee this morning to highlight the need for student accommodation.

It’s hearing from representatives from ATU in the North West, TU Dublin, SETU in the South East, TUS Midlands and Midwest, and Munster Technological University.

Many of the technological universities have no on-campus accommodation and are primarily relying on the private sector.

Henry McGarvey, the Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services at ATU, told the committee that ATU has no student accommodation of its own, but has identified land in accordance with government policy.

However, he stressed substantial funding will be needed if developments on those lands are to be progressed ……….