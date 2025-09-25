Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan

Finn Harps and Derry are back in action in the SSE Airtricity League on Friday evening.

Harps are away to Cobh Ramblers and are looking to bounce back after three defeats in a row after going out of the FAI Cup at the hands of Cork was followed by First Division defeats to Bray and Wexford.

Derry City are away to Drogheda United and will be aiming to solidify their European spot in the Premier Division – If Derry are beaten by Drogheda and Shamrock Rovers defeat Bohemians Rovers will be crowned champions.

Former Harps captain Keith Cowan spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score programme this week to look ahead to the action…

 

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, September 25th

25 September 2025
house housing home (1)
News

1,100 properties purchased in Donegal in 2024 – CSO

25 September 2025
Allissa Walshe
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil Chamber hears of Donegal girl who cant go to school because she was refused an SNA

25 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann warns of potential supply disruption in Burnfoot and Ballyshannon

25 September 2025
Advertisement

