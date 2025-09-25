Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps and Derry are back in action in the SSE Airtricity League on Friday evening.

Harps are away to Cobh Ramblers and are looking to bounce back after three defeats in a row after going out of the FAI Cup at the hands of Cork was followed by First Division defeats to Bray and Wexford.

Derry City are away to Drogheda United and will be aiming to solidify their European spot in the Premier Division – If Derry are beaten by Drogheda and Shamrock Rovers defeat Bohemians Rovers will be crowned champions.

Former Harps captain Keith Cowan spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score programme this week to look ahead to the action…