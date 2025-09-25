The Dáil cannot go into recess without discussing the Irish citizen onboard the flotilla – Doherty



A Donegal Deputy says the Irish Government must come together to support the safe passage of the Global Samud Flotilla.

A number of Irish activists, including Senator Chris Andrews, are on board the fleet which is attempting to bring aid to Gaza.

People on board the ships say they have been attacked by drones while Israel says it won’t allow the flotilla to complete its objective.

Sinn Féin Deputy Leader Pearse Doherty told the Dáil chamber that they cannot break up for the week without having put a motion in place:

Responding, Minister Paschal Donohoe, says it’s something the government parties would agree with: